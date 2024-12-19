Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.97 and last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 1733246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.
Separately, Stephens raised Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
