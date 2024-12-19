Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 291,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,091,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $645.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 87.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

