Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,776,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

CDPYF opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

