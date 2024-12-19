CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX) Director Shane William Ebert Purchases 310,000 Shares of Stock

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) Director Shane William Ebert acquired 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,850.00.
CANEX Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CANX stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. CANEX Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 43.42 and a quick ratio of 15.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19.
About CANEX Metals
