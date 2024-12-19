CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX) Director Shane William Ebert Purchases 310,000 Shares of Stock

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) Director Shane William Ebert acquired 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,850.00.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CANX stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. CANEX Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 43.42 and a quick ratio of 15.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

