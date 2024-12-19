Capita (LON:CPI) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.86 ($0.20). 8,658,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 8,273,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.44 ($0.22).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Capita Trading Down 5.1 %
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
