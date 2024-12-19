Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.16 and last traded at $196.11, with a volume of 677166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.32.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

