CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.50 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.38). Approximately 103,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 299,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.40).

CC Japan Income & Growth Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.32. The company has a market capitalization of £253.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Cleland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,692.23). Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

