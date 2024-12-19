CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.46. 288,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.98.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$582.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total transaction of C$158,826.33. Also, Senior Officer James Farnsworth Strickland sold 54,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total transaction of C$498,215.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,982. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

