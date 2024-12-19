Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 369,586 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 366.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

