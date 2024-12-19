Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.