Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LNG traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 321,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,254. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.