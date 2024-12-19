Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $173.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $142.73 and last traded at $142.80. 2,936,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,694,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.08.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.13. The company has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

