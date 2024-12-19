Christopher C. Swenson Sells 25,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,439.52. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

