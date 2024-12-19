CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Jennifer Francine Sinopoli Sells 574 Shares

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Francine Sinopoli sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.02, for a total transaction of C$17,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at C$17,185.08. The trade was a 50.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

CIX opened at C$30.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CIX. Raymond James increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.94.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

