CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells $56,421.68 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $56,421.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,645.92. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $35.76 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

