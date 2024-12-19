Comparing Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Vsee Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.48 billion 0.05 -$57.77 million ($0.84) -0.24 Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.78 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Vsee Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,099.49%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Vsee Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -6.95% -71.31% -11.93% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Vsee Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

