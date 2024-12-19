Contrasting Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.00% 20.31% 18.78% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and Heyu Biological Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $58.94 million 9.20 $20.58 million $2.05 31.90 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 136.67 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Heyu Biological Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company’s products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

