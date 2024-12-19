Contrasting PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Vaxcyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.60) -18.64

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.01%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

