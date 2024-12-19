Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of CRBP opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 350,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,523,750. This trade represents a 17.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $14,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 224.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

