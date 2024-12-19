Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 2343245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSAN

Cosan Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cosan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.