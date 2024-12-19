Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COYA remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,649. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arun Swaminathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,615. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COYA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

