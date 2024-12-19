Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $13.37 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after buying an additional 1,910,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after buying an additional 756,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 395,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

