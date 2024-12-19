CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVRX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get CVRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

CVRx Stock Down 9.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRX opened at $11.96 on Thursday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.