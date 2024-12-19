CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on CVRX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
CVRX opened at $11.96 on Thursday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
