Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.