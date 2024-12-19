D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20. 77,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 827,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $917.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

