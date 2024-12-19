Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

NYSE DHR opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a 1-year low of $222.53 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

