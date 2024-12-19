Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.400-9.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.40-$9.60 EPS.
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
NYSE DRI opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.81. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,448. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,040.80. This represents a 41.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.
