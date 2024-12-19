Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 3.8 %
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
