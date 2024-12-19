Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.