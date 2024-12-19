DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.26 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

