Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 315,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 106,589 shares.The stock last traded at $27.15 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $588.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

