Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 74572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,958,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

