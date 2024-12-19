Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 544,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 540,076 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.