Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.65. 2,615,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,362,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

