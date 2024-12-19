DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) CFO Buys $77,600.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,611.12. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DLH Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $112.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DLH by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DLH by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

