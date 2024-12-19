Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $367,065.60 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

DG opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

