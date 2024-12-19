Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Steven L. Berman Sells 8,485 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,671 shares in the company, valued at $118,723,422.93. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DORM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,571,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after buying an additional 87,780 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.