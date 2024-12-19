DoubleVerify (DV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV):

12/18/2024 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.5 %

DV stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Get DoubleVerify Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 174.2% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.