Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

