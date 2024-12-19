DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Insider Purchases A$14,700.00 in Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,700.00 ($9,130.43).

Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone bought 17,369 shares of DUG Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$25,549.80 ($15,869.44).

DUG Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94.

About DUG Technology

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data centre cooling solutions; scientific data analysis services; and DUG Insight, a full-service, interactive software platform for advanced seismic data processing and imaging, interpretation, visualization, and QI across land, marine, and ocean-bottom surveys.

