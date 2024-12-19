Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DNLMY. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3148 dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

