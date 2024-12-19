DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.02 — Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 103,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

