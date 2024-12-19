DXC Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,431 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the average volume of 445 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

DXC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,387. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1,047.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 749,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,194,000 after purchasing an additional 687,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,173.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 451,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 437,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.