Elixir deUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Elixir deUSD has a total market capitalization of $156.70 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,103.61 or 0.99725455 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,896.58 or 0.99523249 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 156,697,153 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 156,697,153. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99993236 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,767,630.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

