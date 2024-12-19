Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.14. 168,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 203,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$279.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

