Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson Sells 7,265 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.15, for a total value of C$328,014.75.

Douglas Bigler Nathanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 3,658 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.26, for a total value of C$147,252.79.

Empire Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$44.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$46.77.

Empire Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Sunday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.57.

About Empire

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

