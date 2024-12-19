Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 17163641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
