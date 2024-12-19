Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 569323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 3.8 %

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

