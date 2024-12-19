Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 569323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
