ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 271103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ENI by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

