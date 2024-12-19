Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NPO opened at $175.86 on Monday. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enpro by 102.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

