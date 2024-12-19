Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 19th (AVTX, AWH, AXDX, BERY, BKR, BRKR, CARV, CGNX, CHEK, CIZN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 19th:

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS). They issued a buy rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

