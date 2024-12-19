Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 19th (AVTX, AWH, AXDX, BERY, BKR, BRKR, CARV, CGNX, CHEK, CIZN)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 19th:

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR). They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS). They issued a buy rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD). They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.